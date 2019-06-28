South Africa player JP Duminy
South Africa player JP Duminy

Out from semis' race, Duminy wants South Africa to play with freedom

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:47 IST

Cape Town [South Africa], June 28 (ANI): South Africa's hopes for teh semis have already been shattered and batsman JP Duminy, who is playing his third and most probably his last World Cup, now wants the team to play the remaining of the games with freedom.
"From a leadership point of view, you can speak about that but ultimately you need to make that decision for yourself. Is your foot on the plane or does that give you a sense of freedom? Just go out and play your natural game, your naturally-gifted game. And that's not a cop-out," Sport24.co.za quoted Duminy as saying.
Duminy also said that players should play with a smile on their face and enjoy the game.
"That is just an understanding that you have almost the licence to just go out and play with the freedom that you were allowed to play with almost as a young kid and play with a smile on your face, play to enjoy the game and that's the kind of mentality that I certainly want to end my international one-day career with," he said.
The 35-year old further added that it is a huge privilege for him to represent his country and no player should take it for granted.
"It's just about enjoying it, having fun with my friends on the field and understanding what a huge privilege it was to represent my country so many times. You should never take that for granted and if any of us have one foot on the plane, that means you are taking it for granted. And that is definitely something that we don't encourage," Duminy said.
South Africa will face Sri Lanka at Riverside Ground today. (ANI)

