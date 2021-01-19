Outplayed by disciplined Indian side, admits Paine after series loss

Brisbane [Australia], January 19 (ANI): After losing the Test series, Australia skipper Tim Paine admitted that his side was "outplayed" by a disciplined Indian side, adding that the Ajinkya Rahane-led team "fully deserves" the win.

"We were here to win the series, but we have just been outplayed by a disciplined and tough Indian side who fully deserve the series win. We have to look back over a lot of things, and we'll go through it as a group, and we have been outplayed by a better side this series," Paine said after the match.

It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved on Tuesday as an injury-ravaged young Indian team defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1.



Rishabh 'nerves of steel' Pant will be forgiven for all the mistakes he made through the series with wicket-keeping gloves in hand as each of the 89 runs that he scored in the final hour on Tuesday was worth its weight in gold. It was only poetic justice that he hit a boundary to win India a thriller.

Analysing the performance of his side, Paine said there are many areas where his team needs improvement. "There are many areas of improvement honestly. We wanted to set a bit over 300, and dangle a carrot for them to win the series. I thought India turned up today, wore balls on the head arm and chest, put their body in the line, so credit to them, they deserve the win. Keeping is a part of my job, and I have to get them right. Our bowlers did really well as well, it's just credit to the Indian side for this terrific series," he said.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets. What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue - due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win. (ANI)

