Outstanding performance from 'best gloveman in the world': Ravi Shastri hails Saha

Dubai [UAE], October 28 (ANI): Indian men's cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri hailed Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Wriddhiman Saha for delivering an "outstanding performance" against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shastri also termed Saha the "best gloveman in the world".

"To the best Glove Man in the world. Outstanding performance tonight - @Wriddhipops #SRHvsDC #IPL2020," Shastri tweeted.

On Tuesday, Saha played a scintillating knock of 87 runs from just 45 deliveries, helping SRH post a massive total of 219 runs on the board. SRH then secured an impressive 88-run win in the match as Delhi Capitals were all out on 131 runs.



For SRH, Rashid Khan scalped three wickets while Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan took two wickets each. However, Shreevats Goswami had come in as keeper in place for Saha as he was unfit.

After the match, skipper David Warner had said that Saha has a little groin niggle.

"Unfortunately, he's (Saha) got a little groin niggle but hopefully, it isn't too bad," Warner had told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

Also, Saha has been named in India's Test squad that will tour Australia next month.

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj. (ANI)

