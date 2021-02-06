Over 1000 players register for IPL 2021 Player Auction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Registration closed on Thursday, with 1097 players (814 Indian and 283 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 Player Auction, set to take place in Chennai on February 18.

The list incorporates 207 capped, 863 uncapped, and 27 Associate players. The league, in a media advisory, said the Auction will begin from 3 PM onwards. The detailed list is as follow:

Capped Indian- 21 players.

Capped International- 186 players.

Associate- 27 players.

Uncapped Indian players who have played at least 1 IPL match- 50 players. Overseas uncapped players who have played at least 1 IPL match- 2 players.

Uncapped Indians- 743 players.

Uncapped International- 68 players.

Notably, if every franchise were to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad, 61 players will be taken in the auction (of which up to 22 may be overseas players).

The country-wise breakdown of 283 overseas players is listed below:

Afghanistan- 30

Australia- 42



Bangladesh- 5

England- 21

Ireland- 2

Nepal- 8

Netherlands- 1

New Zealand- 29

Scotland- 7

South Africa- 38

Sri Lanka- 31

UAE- 9

USA- 2

West Indies- 56

Zimbabwe- 2. (ANI)

