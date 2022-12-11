Overwhelmed by love, messages, wishes: Ishan Kishan thanks fans

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): India's star batter Ishan Kishan shared a message on Twitter thanking his fans and well wishers who showered him with congratulatory messages for scoring the fastest double hundred in ODIs in the third 50-over tie against Bangladesh on Saturday.

The batter said he was at a loss for words and cannot express his emotions after being flooded by congratulatory messages from his fans. He thanked everyone for the messages and said he will always remember his sensational knock.

"I cannot put into words what I'm feeling right now but I'll try. I'm overwhelmed by the love, the messages and the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won't forget. These are moments that I'll always carry with me. Thank you for everything," wrote Ishan on Twitter.

Kishan smashed the fastest double hundred in ODIs, becoming only the fourth Indian batter to achieve the double ton in ODIs against Bangladesh in the third ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chaudhary Stadium, Chattogram on Saturday.

The southpaw grabbed his opportunity to open the innings and came out all guns blazing to become only the seventh batter to smash a double century in ODIs. Kishan played a breathtaking knock of 210 runs off 131 balls that was studded with 24 fours and 10 huge sixes.

He came in for Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out of the third ODI after he injured his left thumb in the previous match while fielding in the slip cordon.

Kishan made the most of the opportunity and played a historic inning surpassing Chris Gayle's 138-ball record.



He also bettered Virender Sehwag's record of the fastest 150 in ODI cricket for India. The veteran batter had reached the landmark in 112 balls while Kishan reached the figure in 103 balls.

Kishan, at 24 years and 145 days, also became the youngest batter in the history of ODIs to smash a double hundred.

The Mumbai Indians batter also recorded the highest score for India against the Bangla Tigers, surpassing Sehwag's 175*.

India decimated Bangladesh in the final ODI of the three-match series to register a comprehensive 227-run victory. Bangladesh crumbled under the scoreboard pressure as the Indian bowlers made merry to send the hosts packing for 182 runs.

Shardul Thakur was the wrecker-in-chief as he accounted for three Bangladeshi batters.

Virat Kohli also brought up his 44th ODI ton.

The Indian team amassed a massive score of 409/8 after Kishan and Virat dominated the Bangladesh bowlers to share a 290-run partnership for the second wicket and, in the process, achieved individual milestones. (ANI)

