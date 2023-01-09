Pacer Doug Bracewell replaces Matt Henry in New Zealand squads for ODI series against Pakistan, India

Wellington [New Zealand], January 9 (ANI): Pace-bowling all-rounder Doug Bracewell has been called up to replace the injured Matt Henry in New Zealand's ODI squads for Pakistan and India, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Monday.

Henry was ruled out of the tour with an abdominal strain sustained on the final day of the second Test in Karachi, with the injury requiring two to four weeks of rest and rehabilitation.

Bracewell, who has 68 international caps to his name, most recently featured in the Kiwis' home ODI series against the Netherlands last April. He has a total of 118 wickets at the highest level and has an ODI half-century as well.

Essentially a seamer, he is also known to make useful contributions with the willow.

The 32-year-old has been in good form with bat and ball in domestic cricket for the Central Stags.

He started the domestic season as one of the leading wicket-takers in the Plunket Shield and, more recently, made key contributions with the willow for the Stags in the Super Smash.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed Bracewell would arrive in Karachi on Wednesday, local time.

Stead said Bracewell was a natural replacement for Henry in the ODI squad.

"Doug is a quality bowler with a lot of experience and we feel his skills best complement the bowling mix we already have in the squads for Pakistan and India. He has experience across all three formats at the international level, has experience in the subcontinent, and has already shown his range of skills this season," Stead said in a statement.



Stead expressed sympathy for Henry, who picked up the injury on the final day of a hard-fought Test in Karachi.

"Matt has been one of the leaders of our ODI attack for a number of years and I know he is disappointed to be missing out because of injury. With important home series coming up, it is vital he has time to recover properly over the coming weeks," said the coach.

Though Otago Volts bowler Jacob Duffy will replace Tim Southee in the ODI squad for the India series, he couldn't travel earlier as a cover for Henry, as he is recovering from Covid-19.

Lanky seamer Kyle Jamieson (back) and Wellington Firebirds bowlers Adam Milne (side) and Ben Sears (back) were also unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from their injuries.

The ODI Series against Pakistan kicks off in Karachi on Monday, January 9, with the final match scheduled on January 13.

The ODI Series against India with start on Wednesday, January 18, in Hyderabad. The final clash is scheduled on February 1.

Both series will comprise three ODIs each.

Recently, the Kiwis were involved in a two-match Test series against Pakistan, which ended in a stalemate.

Revised Blackcaps ODI squads for Pakistan and India series: Kane Williamson (c) (Pakistan ODIs only), Tom Latham (captain - India ODIs), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy (India ODI's only), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only), Blair Tickner. (ANI)

