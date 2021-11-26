'Paine needs some time and space', says ACA as former Aus skipper takes indefinite break from cricket

Melbourne [Australia], November 26 (ANI): Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) on Friday expressed disappointment following the announcement that former skipper Tim Paine will take a leave of absence from all forms of cricket.

Paine has taken a "leave of absence from all forms of cricket" following his resignation as captain for the side ahead of the Ashes.

"The ACA is saddened by the news that Tim Paine has had to take a leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future. First and foremost, the thoughts of the players and everyone at the ACA are with Tim and Bonnie," the ACA said in a statement.

"Family and health are more important than any game of cricket. It takes genuine courage to both recognise the need for help and to ask for it.

"Tim now needs some time and space and we support his decision. Tim made the decision to stand down from the captaincy with the best interests of the game at heart. We hope now that Tim's best interests will also be respected," the statement concluded.



Paine had announced his resignation last week following a 'sexting scandal' with a former Cricket Tasmania colleague in 2017.

Cricket Tasmania on Friday released a statement on Paine's absence from the Marsh One-Day Cup match against Western Australia.

"Following discussions over the last 24 hours, Tim Paine has advised Cricket Tasmania that he will be taking a leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future," Cricket Tasmania said in a statement.

England and Australia will lock horns in the five-match Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Paine's mental health break means he will unavailable for the first game of Ashes. (ANI)

