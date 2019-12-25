Pak all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez banned from bowling in ECB competitions for illegal bowling action

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 25 (ANI): Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been suspended from bowling in all competitions conducted by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a bowling-action assessment found his action to be illegal.

According to a statement issued by the English Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday, the assessment found that the player's elbow extension for his off-spin delivery exceeded 15 degrees -- the limit defined in the Illegal Bowling Regulations.

"The off-spinner's suspension follows the process set out in the ECB's Regulations for the Review of Bowlers Reported with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action," the statement read, as cited by Geo news.

His bowling action was reported by the on-field umpires after a Vitality Blast (T20) match between his county Middlesex against Somerset on August 30.

The 39-year-old all-rounder, who has played 89 T20 internationals, has been advised to correct his action, after which he may request a re-assessment. The spinner will not be eligible to bowl in ECB competitions until he is able to pass an independent re-assessment.

In a statement issued by Hafeez's county team Middlesex, the Pakistani player has accepted the verdict "despite identifying procedural testing flaws, which have been accepted by the review committee".

"I have received the ECB Bowling Review Group report on my bowling action. Despite identifying procedural testing flaws, which have been accepted by the review committee, as well as realising the findings will potentially affect my reputation as a world-proven all-rounder, I accept the Bowling Review Group findings," the statement read.

"As per ECB regulations, I am ready to appear for an independent analysis at an ICC-accredited centre so that I become eligible to play in ECB-organised events," he added. (ANI)