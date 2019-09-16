Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) logo
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) logo

Pak announces 20 probables for Sri Lanka series

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:10 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 16 (ANI): Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Monday named 20 probables for the training camp, who will take part in the home series against Sri Lanka.
The training camp will commence at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore from September 18, which is being set-up to prepare the side for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka, which will be held from September 27 to October 9.
On September 21, Misbah will announce the squads for Sri Lanka series. The ODI side will move to Karachi on September 24, where the first ODI will be played on September 27.
Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have not been named in the probables as they have been granted NOC until October 12 to participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
Probables are as follows:
Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Babar Azam (vc), Abid Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari, and Wahab Riaz.
Meanwhile, the PCB has appointed team management for Sri Lanka and Australia series, which is as follows:
Misbah-ul-Haq (Head coach and chief selector), Mansoor Rana (Team Operations, Logistics & Administrative Manager), Waqar Younis (Bowling coach), Grant Bradburn (Fielding coach), Shahid Aslam (Assistant to Head coach on cricket), Cliffe Deacon (Physiotherapist), Yasir Malik (Trainer), Maj (retd) Azhar Arif (Security Manager - for Sri Lanka series), Col (retd) Usman Anwari (Security Manager - for Australia tour), Raza Kitchlew (Team Media Manager), Talha Butt (Team Analyst) and Malang Ali (Masseur). (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:34 IST

ICC to take decision on Nepal's reinstatement at October meeting

Dubai [UAE], Sept 16 (ANI): After a meeting with Member Secretary of the Nepal National Sports Council (NSC) Ramesh Silwal on Monday in Kathmandu, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Deputy Chairman, Imran Khwaja said the international cricket body would consider Nepal's reinstatement at its Octob

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:11 IST

Mislav Komorski set for NorthEast United return in ISL season six

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Croatian defender Mislav Komorski will be donning the NorthEast United FC colours in Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2019-20, the club confirmed on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:36 IST

It was my mistake: Sokratis after Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Watford

Leeds [UK], Sept 16 (ANI): After witnessing a 2-2 draw against Watford on Sunday, Arsenal's defender Sokratis said it was his mistake which took away the victory from his club's hands.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:07 IST

Cricket will not suffer for non compliance association: Vinod Rai

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Cricket will not suffer for non-compliance association and will run as it is, even if it not compliance as per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) constitution, said Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:42 IST

ACU will look after alleged corruption in TNPL: CoA chief Vinod Rai

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Monday said that the alleged corruption in Tamil Nadu Cricket League (TNPL) is Anti-Corruption Unit's (ACU) part and they will investigate the matter and as of now, nothing has come to th

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:13 IST

Langer calls Warner a 'champion player'

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 16 (ANI): Despite failing in the Ashes series, Australia coach Justin Langer has praised David Warner by calling him a 'champion player'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:25 IST

After Ashes get over, players from England, Australia share dressing room

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): As the fifth and final Ashes Test came to an end, players from both England and Australia shared the dressing room and were seen chit-chatting about the intense battle that took place on the cricket field over the course of five matches.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:14 IST

Bangladesh changes squad for rest of T20I tri-nation series

Dubai [UAE], Sept 16 (ANI): After facing a 25-run defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in the ongoing T20I tri-nation series, Bangladesh have tweaked their squad for the rest of the matches on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 14:41 IST

Smith, Cummins remain on top in Test rankings after Ashes

Dubai [UAE], Sept 16 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith and fast bowler Pat Cummins remain at the top of the ICC Test rankings after the Ashes, which culminated with a 135-run victory for England on Sunday as the five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:29 IST

England catch up with Australia in ICC World Test Championship...

Dubai [UAE], Sept 16 (ANI): England's victory at The Oval has helped them to level with Australia in the ICC World Test Championship at the end of their drawn five-match series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:23 IST

BCCI accepts Karthik apology in show cause notice, no further...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday accepted the apology of the Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik for violating the central contract and said the matter is closed and no action will be taken.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:54 IST

WWE star Becky Lynch fined USD 10,000 for striking referee

Connecticut [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been fined USD 10,000 by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for striking a referee with a chair during her Championship Match against Sasha Banks in the Clash Of Champions on Sunday.

Read More
iocl