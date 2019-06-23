Pak Army Chief at Lord's to watch Pak-SA World Cup match

London [UK], Jun 23 (ANI): Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday arrived at the Lord's to watch the World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa.

In a Tweet, The News International said, "#ArmyChief arrives to watch #Pakistan vs SA clash."



A Twitter user shared pictures of Bajwa. The Army Chief could be seen with Pakistan supporters in a selfie and also sitting in the stands with Major General Asif Ghafoor, the spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces.

"Pak Army Chief General Qamar Haves Bajwa watching #PAKvSA at Lords #CWC19 #ICCWorldCup2019 #Lords @OfficialDGISPR @peaceforchange Asif Ghafour also present on the occasion," the user tweeted (sic).



Another user posted a picture of Bajwa, who was all smiles at the stadium. The user in the caption said that British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Ghafoor also arrived at the venue.

"Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa , British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and @OfficialDGISPR Lt-Gen Asif Ghafoor,( @peaceforchange ) arriving at the Lord's cricket ground to watch the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match," the user said.



Pakistan have lost three of their five matches with one getting washed out in the 50-over tournament so far. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side lost to Virat Kohli-captained India by 89 runs in a rain-hit match on June 16.

Following the match, the Pakistan skipper admitted there was psychological pressure on him. Pakistan's head-to-head World Cup record against India now reads 0-7. Sarfaraz, however, stressed that the morale of the team is still high as Pakistan aim to bounce back in the tournament. (ANI)