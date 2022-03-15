Pak vs Aus: Hasan Ali thinks batting order needs to step up in last innings

Karachi [Pakistan], March 15 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali said that the batting order of his team needs to step up and take responsibility in the last innings of the ongoing second Test against Australia.

Australia completely dominated Day 3 of the ongoing second Test of the three-match Benaud-Qadir Trophy against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

"The Australian pacers bowl at a speed of 140-plus, but we are not bowling that quick, that's the difference between the two sides. Anyway, our batting order needs to step up and take the responsibility in the last innings," said Hasan after the play on Day 3 ended.



"The ball does reverse at this venue, but once we are past that phase, the batters can definitely score some runs. Hope that our top three bat like they did in the previous Test at Rawalpindi," he added.

When stumps were drawn for the third day's play, Australia were 81 for one in their second innings after they had earlier declared their first innings at 556 for nine in 189 overs and then took 53 overs to skittle out Pakistan for 148.

Usman Khawaja on 35 and Marnus Labuschagne on 37 will resume Australia's second innings on Tuesday with the tourists enjoying a commanding 489 runs lead and eight-second innings wickets in hand. (ANI)

