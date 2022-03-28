Pak vs Aus: Mitchell Marsh expected to miss white-ball leg, Cameron Green to replace him

Lahore [Pakistan], March 28 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is expected to be ruled out of the upcoming ODIs and one-off T20I against Pakistan, after sustaining a hip injury during the training session.

All-rounder Cameron Green will be replacing him in the first ODI match on Tuesday in Lahore.

"He's injured his hip-flexor, we think, at training. We are going to wait and see what that looks like but I don't think he'll be available for the series based on how he was feeling yesterday," said Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.



"He sustained that in a fielding drill, it was a high intensity, lateral movement drill and he bent down to pick it up one-handed and went to throw and felt a twinge," he added.

Green played a vital role in Australia's victory in the third and final Test match against Pakistan, as he scored 79 runs in the first innings and then scalped the big wicket of in-form opener Abdullah Shafique early on the day five.

"Cam will play and probably bat in that middle-order role. We've seen he's a super talented cricketer. He's someone who has been quite consistent in his Test career, his impact with the bat and ball can't be understated. Really excited for Cam to get that opportunity," said Finch.

"It's about trying to build the depth of the squad and build experience in players. It's a really good opportunity. With every decision, we make there is one eye towards the 50-over World Cup and to tie everything back to that is really important," he added. (ANI)

