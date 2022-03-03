Pak vs Aus: Visitors' spin bowling consultant Fawad Ahmed tests positive for Covid-19

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], March 3 (ANI): Australia's spin bowling consultant Fawad Ahmed has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan, beginning Friday.

"Team medical staff ensured Fawad isolated on his arrival at the hotel and he then returned the positive test after showing mild symptoms," stated an official Cricket Australia release.

"He will remain isolated for at least five days - as per government regulations - and will only come out of that isolation after he returns two negative tests and is symptom-free. Members of the Australia touring party self-test regularly and undergo regular testing from external medical practitioners," it added.

Fawad had been roped in by Cricket Australia as a substitute for Sridharan Sriram, the team's usual spin consultant who is not in Pakistan.



Australia are currently in Pakistan for a multi-format series comprising three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I. The first Test will begin on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

To celebrate Australia's first Test series in Pakistan in 24 years, the Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket Australia announced the introduction of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy.

This will be a perpetual Trophy and will be presented at the end of each men's Test series played between the Pakistani and Australian cricket teams.

Pakistani captain Babar Azam and Australian captain Pat Cummins on Wednesday unveiled the Benaud-Qadir Trophy at the Pindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the first Test which commences on Friday.

The Benaud-Qadir Trophy will be presented to the winning side at the headquarters of Pakistan cricket in Lahore where the three-Test series will culminate. (ANI)

