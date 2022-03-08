Pak vs Aus: Want to congratulate my bowlers as this was tough wicket, says Babar Azam

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], March 8 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Babar Azam praised batter Imam-ul-Haq for his performance in the first Test against Australia, here in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique scored unbeaten centuries as Pakistan scored 252 without losing any wicket on the fifth and final day of the first Test match being played here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.



"The way he grabbed his opportunity and the maturity he showed was commendable [on Imam]. So many positives. Even I would want to congratulate my bowlers as this was a tough wicket. The way Nauman bowled was a massive positive for us. A few of our main bowlers were not available for this game as well but they should be available for the next game," said Babar Azam after the play ended on Day 5.

Resuming the fifth and final day at 449/7, Australia could only add 10 runs to their overnight score and lost three wickets as left-arm orthodox spinner Nauman Ali took two wickets in the day taking his tally to six wickets in the innings. Australia scored 459/10 in their first innings trailing hosts by 17 runs.

The first Test ended in a draw with both the teams getting four points each in the ICC World Test Championship table. (ANI)

