Pak vs Aus: We lost grip when I got out, believes Babar Azam after loss in 1st ODI

Lahore [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expressed disappointment after his side lost against Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Travis Head's century and two-wicket haul helped visitors register a comprehensive 88-run victory here at the Gadaffi stadium to take a 1-0 lead.

"We wanted to restrict them to under 300. But we didn't start well in the first ten overs, but we restricted them well in the end. I thought we lost the grip when I got out. It wasn't easy for the new batsmen, but unfortunately, I got out and they got the momentum," said Babar Azam in a post-match presentation.

"When your main players aren't available, you have to back the young players. The debutants did well though. We will discuss the mistakes we made and look to not repeat it in the next game," he added.

Chasing a massive 314-run target Pakistan team needed a flying start like Australia but they lost the wicket of opener Fakhar Zaman for 18 by Sean Abbott caught by Travis Head for 18.



Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam then struck a partnership to take the Pakistan team's total beyond the 50-run mark in 9.5 overs. The duo also went on to add 50-runs for the second wicket.

Hosts Pakistan reached the triple-figure mark in the 21st over and skipper Babar Azam also went on to score his half-century. The 96-run stand was finally broken as debutant leg-break bowler Mitchell Swepson dismissed the Pakistan captain for 57 from 72 balls.

From there on hosts kept on losing wickets at regular intervals as Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed were dismissed cheaply.

Imam-ul-Haq was the only batter to keep fighting as he scored a brilliant ton hitting six fours and three sixes.

Adam Zampa bagged four wickets for 35 runs in his 10 overs and Travis Head chipped in with two wickets to have a memorable day with both bat and ball. Debutant Swepson and Nathan Ellis took two wickets and one wicket respectively to bowl out Pakistan for 225 in 45.2 overs. (ANI)

