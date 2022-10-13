Pak vs Ban: Nawaz guides Pakistan to win, Bangladesh end winless

Christchurch [New Zealand], October 13 (ANI): Pakistan prevailed in a nail-biting encounter, after Nawaz's blistering knock to hand Bangladesh a 7-wicket defeat in the ongoing Tri-series on Thursday.

Bangladesh posted a formidable total of 173/6 with the help of fine knocks from Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan after the team lost two quick wickets inside the powerplay.

Chasing the target, the dependable duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan shared a century stand to lay an excellent platform for the coming batters. The opening pair stitched a 101-run partnership inside 13 overs to keep Pakistan ahead in the game.

The chase started on a cautious note for the Pakistani team as the team scored just 23 runs off the first four overs sticking to their modus operandi of keeping wickets in hands and building a solid platform.

Pakistan's batting duo unleashed a flurry of strokes after the 4th over to make use of the fielding restrictions and scored 23 runs in the final two powerplay overs to take the team to 46 for no loss at the end of the powerplay.

Bangladesh got its first wicket after it got rid of the Pakistani captain in the 13th over, dismissing him for 55 runs from 40 balls. Hasan Mahmud sent him back to the pavilion after he was caught at deep cover of a slower ball.

Haider Ali was dismissed for a duck in the same over to give Bangladesh an opening but Rizwan held up one end to give Mohammad Nawaz a free hand as he plundered the Bangladeshi attack, scoring 45 runs off 20 balls during his stay to take Pakistan home.



Rizwan was dismissed in the 19th over after he scored a match-winning fifty and scored 69 runs off 56 balls.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat but lost quick wickets inside the power play to push the team onto the back foot.

Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan shared an 88-run stand to steer the Bangladeshi innings. Das scored 69 runs off 42 balls to provide a much-needed impetus. Shakib also carried his form from the previous match as he scored another fifty and scored 68-run off 42 balls.

The Bangladeshi batters were unable to capitalize on the platform laid by Das and Shakib as the team ended with 173/6 after the end of the 20 overs.

Naseem Shah was the pick of the bowlers as the youngster picked up 2 wickets giving away just 27 runs in his four overs.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the Tri-Series final on Friday to determine the winner.

Brief Score: Pakistan 177/3 (Mohammad Rizwan 69, Babar Azam 55; Hasan Mahmud 2/27) vs Bangladesh 173/6 (Litton Das 69, Shakib Al Hasan 68; Naseem Shah 2/27) (ANI)

