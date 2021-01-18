Pak vs SA: Host players, support staff to join bio-bubble in Karachi on Tuesday

Lahore [Pakistan], January 18 (ANI): Ahead of the first Test against South Africa, Pakistan players and support staff will travel to Karachi from Lahore in a charter flight and join the bio-bubble on Tuesday.

While the players and support staff in Karachi are already observing isolation at their homes, players from other parts of the country will arrive in Lahore later in the day before departing for Karachi on Tuesday where the first Test will begin on January 26.

"To ensure the health and safety of the Pakistan men's cricket team, player support personnel and their families, the Pakistan Cricket Board has arranged a chartered flight that will transport them to Karachi on Tuesday afternoon. This group of 50 people on Tuesday will enter the bio-secure bubble in a local hotel," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a release.



Upon arrival in Karachi on Tuesday, the entire group will undergo a third round of testing before they are allowed to resume training on Thursday.

Apart from members of the Pakistan squad and their families, National High-Performance coaches, Mohammad Yousuf and Saqlain Mushtaq, will also travel on the chartered flight. The two will join Grant Bradburn to follow the last leg of the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament, which concludes on January 31.

As the Pakistan squad for the T20I series enter the bio-secure bubble in Lahore on February 3, the National High-Performance coaches will oversee preparations of the T20I squad until the team management assumes charge following the second Test, which starts in Rawalpindi on February 4.

Meanwhile, all the players and support personnel have cleared their second testing, while the third test will be conducted in Karachi on Tuesday.

Pakistan squad: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan. (ANI)

