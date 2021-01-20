Pak vs SA: Practice squares keeping low, we're suspecting reverse swing is going to play a role, says Rabada

Karachi [Pakistan], January 20 (ANI): Ahead of the first Test against Pakistan, South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada feels that the longest format of the game challenges players in every way with different conditions.

The speedster has not played Test cricket in a year. Rabada last featured for Proteas in the T20I series against England in November 2020.



"It (Test cricket) challenges you in every way and it challenges you in very different conditions. These days in one-day cricket, pitches are the same and you have high scoring games quite often. That's not to say I don't love one-day cricket and T20 cricket. They are great for the game," ESPNcricinfo quoted Rabada as saying.





"But Test cricket challenges you -- the weather, the conditions, it's interesting to see how it all unfolds. Sometimes you are chasing the game, sometimes you are on top and sometimes it's even and you have to work out ways to get on top and the other team is doing the same thing, builds up to such a climax. And at the end, after all the hard work you put in, especially when you've won, it's extremely rewarding -- more than any other format," he added.

This is Rabada's first trip to Pakistan and the 25-year-old right-arm bowler believes that "reverse swing is going to play a role" in these conditions.

"The practice squares we have been playing on have been keeping low. There's not much lateral movement, especially when the ball gets older. We're suspecting that reverse swing is going to play a role," Rabada said.

"The batters will have to adjust to the ball not bouncing as much as it does in South Africa. That's always a challenge. We are probably going to have to bowl straighter lines. This is cricket 101. We're not sure about how the venue is going to play but we have an idea," he added.

The pacer last turned out for South Africa the longest format in the third Test of a four-match series against England. He was banned for the final game after an accumulation of demerit points for aggressive and provocative celebrations.

"It's just impulsive. Seems like I never learn but I will have to learn," he said.

The first Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at National Stadium in Karachi from January 26. (ANI)

