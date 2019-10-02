Pakistan announce 16-man squad for T20I series against Sri Lanka

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 2 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced their 16-man squad which will compete against Sri Lanka for the T20I series.

Pakistan is currently playing a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. From the ODI series, the board has made three changes. Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Faheem Ashraf have replaced Abid Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq.

In the ODI series, Pakistan are on a 1-0 lead and the third ODI is currently being played.

Pakistan's 16-man sqaud: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin from October 5. (ANI)

