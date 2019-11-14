Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) logo
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) logo

Pakistan announces 21 probables for England women's ODIs, T20Is

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:26 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 14 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced 21 probables for the ODI and T20I series against England, which is to be held in Malaysia.
The players will undergo a nine-day-long training camp at Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi, from November 21-29, before their departure for Malaysia on November 30.
Pakistan team will play three ODIs, which are their last round fixtures of the ICC Women's Championship, and three T20Is against England from December 9-20.
Probables: Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood, Kaynat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamin, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wk).
The squads for the two series will be announced on November 27. (ANI)

