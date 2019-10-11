Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) logo
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) logo

Pakistan announces players for women's training camp ahead of Bangladesh series

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:35 IST

Karachi (Pakistan) Oct 11 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced 16 players for the women's team training camp ahead of the upcoming home series against Bangladesh.
The purpose of the camp is to prepare the players for the important home series, which is the second home assignment for the women team following the T20I series against the West Indies held in Karachi earlier in the year.
The camp has been scheduled from October 13 to 23 at the Lahore Country Club, Muridke.
Bangladesh will play three T20I matches and two ODIs, the series starts with the opening T20I at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on October 26.
The training camp participants have been selected by the women's national selection committee, which is headed by former Pakistan captain Urooj Mumtaz. Former Pakistan players Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal are the other two members of the panel.
"Following the series in South Africa and the conditioning camp in Abbottabad, we monitored the players in the one-day domestic tournament in Lahore. We have identified some exciting talent during the camp and the tournament. In the Bangladesh series we would like to give an opportunity to some emerging players who have showcased their talent and skill and possess the exuberance of youth," chief selector Urooj Mumtaz said in a press release.
"We want to identify a pool of players that we aim to take towards the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and this series along with the series against England and the West Indies will be of utmost importance in giving shape to our squad for the mega event," she added.
The following players will take part in the training camp:
Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fareeha Mahmood, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, and Sidra Nawaz.
Meanwhile, the players' part of the Pakistan Emerging team will be available for selection once they return from Sri Lanka. (ANI)

iocl