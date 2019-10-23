Pakistan women's team (Credit: Bismah Maroof's Twitter)
Pakistan women's team (Credit: Bismah Maroof's Twitter)

Pakistan announces squad for three-match T20 series against Bangladesh

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:03 IST

Karachi [Pakistan], Oct 23 (ANI): Pakistan has announced its women's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.
It will take on Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series and two-match ODI series in Lahore.
Pakistan's T20I squad includes Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.
The T20I series between the two sides kicks-off from October 26 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.
"We are delighted to host the Bangladesh team and look forward to an exciting series. It is the first international assignment for the team since the tour to South Africa in June. The team is a good blend of experience and young exciting players," said chief selector Urooj Mumtaz.
"With the women's game developing at a rapid pace, we aim to play a positive and aggressive brand of cricket and produce solid performances," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:19 IST

Rodri could be out of action for a month, says Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): Manchester City might face a major blow as manager Pep Guardiola said that Rodri could be out of action for a month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:10 IST

BCCI newly elected body is good combination: Former IPL Chairman...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla said that the newly elected body of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is a good combination that will help in the expansion of country's cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:57 IST

Pochettino wants Tottenham to be solid for upcoming tough games

Leeds [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said that his team needs to be solid for the upcoming tough games despite having a 'good result' over Crvena Zvezda in Champions League on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:55 IST

No person better than Ganguly for BCCI president, says Vinod Rai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): After former cricketer Sourav Ganguly took over as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai on Wednesday said that there is no person better than Ganguly to be at this position.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:26 IST

Thiago Silva calls Kylian Mbappe an 'incredible player'

Leeds [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) captain Thiago Silva hailed Kylian Mbappe by terming him an 'incredible player' after the latter's hat-trick against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:06 IST

Need big pool of domestic players for women's IPL: Diana Edulji

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji said more domestic players are needed for women's Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:32 IST

Joe Root eyeing spot in England's T20 side

Dubai [UAE], Oct 23 (ANI): England Test skipper Joe Root wants to 'keep getting better' of himself and is eyeing spot in the T20 side.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:29 IST

Mentioned in first CoA meeting, I won't be taking any...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Vikram Limaye, the former member of Committee of Administrators (CoA), will not take any allowance for his tenure with the COA.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:44 IST

Sourav Ganguly takes over as BCCI president

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly took over as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:38 IST

Sourav Ganguly arrives at BCCI headquarters for AGM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly, who is set to become the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) President, on Wednesday arrived at the BCCI's headquarters for the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:30 IST

CoA chief Vinod Rai satisfied with tenure, Sourav Ganguly will...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Supreme court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Wednesday said that he is satisfied with his tenure, and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly will take charge as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:23 IST

Mbappe breaks Messi's Champions League record

Bruges [Belgium], Oct 23 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe broke Lionel Messi's record to become the youngest player to score 15 Champions League goals on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl