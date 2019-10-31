Representative Image
Pakistan announces women's squad for ODIs against Bangladesh

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:04 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 31 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday announced their 15-player women squad for the two-match ODI series against Bangladesh.
Three changes have been made in the line-up from the one that swept Bangladesh 3-0 in a T20I series this week.
After participating in the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup in Sri Lanka, slow left-arm orthodox spinner Nashra Sandhu, leg-spinner Aroob Shah and right-arm medium-fast Fatima Sana have replaced right-hand batter Ayesha Zafar, slow left-arm orthodox Anam Amin and right-arm off-break Saba Nazir.
After a successful maiden T20I series, Sadia Iqbal has got a call-up for the ODI team. The left-arm spinner took four wickets in three matches at an average of 15.
Keeping in view Pakistan's final-round ICC Women's Championship fixtures against England in December, the selection committee - which is led by Urooj Mumtaz and includes Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal - has jotted down a squad which strikes the balance of youth and experience and serves players a crucial opportunity to warm-up for the exciting series.
The Pakistan ODI team for the series against Bangladesh includes Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nashra Sandhu, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wk).
The two one-dayers will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on November 2 and 4. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:46 IST

