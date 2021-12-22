Pakistan batter Abid Ali undergoes angioplasty day after being hospitalized

Karachi [Pakistan], December 22 (ANI): Pakistan batter Abid Ali on Wednesday underwent an angioplasty a day after he complained of chest pain while playing during the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

On Tuesday, the batter was hospitalized and he will now undergo another angioplasty on Thursday before being discharged, reported ESPNcricinfo.

After the batter was hospitalized, Pakistan Cricket Board had released a statement, saying: "He is under the care of Consultant Cardiologist who is liaising with PCB medical team regarding further treatment. He is currently stable."



Abid Ali was diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome or ACS.

ACS is a term used to describe a range of conditions resulting from a sudden, reduced blood flow to the heart.

Abid has been the highest run-getter in Tests for Pakistan since his debut in 2019, and in 2021, he is the fifth in the world with 695 runs in nine Tests at 48.87. (ANI)

