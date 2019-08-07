Mickey Arthur
Mickey Arthur

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur, staff not to get extension

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:10 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that the contracts of head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden will not get extensions.
The PCB Cricket Committee, which met on August 2, were unanimous in their recommendations for the change, which were forwarded and discussed with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.
Mani said it is the time for new leadership and a fresh approach and he is happy to accept the recommendations.
"I am thankful to the PCB Cricket Committee for submitting their recommendations following an exhaustive and detailed review process. The committee comprised of individuals who possess tremendous acumen, experience, and knowledge. The unanimous recommendation of the Committee was that it was time for new leadership and a fresh approach. I am happy to accept their strong recommendations," Mani said in a press release.
"On behalf of the PCB, I want to sincerely thank Mickey Arthur, Grant Flower, Grant Luden and Azhar Mahmood for their hard work and unwavering commitment during their tenures with the national men's team. We wish them every success in their future endeavors," he added.
Mani said that the PCB is committed to its fans and followers and will work for the expansion of Pakistan cricket in all formats.
"The PCB remains committed to its fans and followers and we will do our utmost to ensure that we make decisions that continue to move Pakistan cricket forward in all formats," Mani said.
As part of the recruitment process, the PCB will now advertise the four available roles and will invite high-level applications from interested candidates.
Pakistan's performance in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has been highly criticised as the side failed to secure a place in the knock-out stage and lost its game against India. Since then, coach Arthur's position hangs in balance.
Earlier, PCB Cricket Committee conducted a meeting on August 2, to review the performance of the national men's cricket team over the past three years.
The meeting was attended by Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur, former chief selector Inzamam ul Haq, and skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. (ANI)

