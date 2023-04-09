Pakistan Cricket appoints interim head coach for series against New Zealand

Lahore [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket announced their coaching staff for their upcoming home white ball series against New Zealand.

The Pakistani team will be led by Babar Azam, and they will contest in a five-match T20I series and five-match ODI series against the Black Caps.

The first T20I match will be played on April 14 in Lahore. The series will witness a host of experienced Pakistan stars return to action, including star pace bowler Shaheen Afridi.

The board have also confirmed the appointment of Grant Bradburn as the head coach of the side, in an interim capacity. Abdul Rehman has been named as the assistant head coach, while Andrew Puttick and Umar Gul have been appointed as the batting and bowling coaches respectively.

The appointments are not in a permanent capacity, with the PCB announcing that the board will name the permanent coaches after the series against New Zealand.



Pakistan Cricket Board released a statement for this announcement which said, "Mr Bradburn and Mr Puttick have been appointed for the New Zealand series and will arrive in Lahore on 11 April. The PCB will confirm the Pakistan team management for post-New Zealand series following the completion of the relevant recruitment processes, which are presently ongoing."

Pakistan T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Paksitan ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shan Masood and Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

New Zealand T20I squad: New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner.

New Zealand ODI squad: Tom Latham (c), Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner. (ANI)

