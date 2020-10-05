Pakistan Cricket Board nominates match officials for ICC panels

Lahore [Pakistan], October 5 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced its nominations to the ICC Panel of International Match Officials for the 2020-21 season.

Former Test opener Ali Naqvi is the only new inclusion as he joins Javed Malik in the ICC Panel of International Match Referees, while Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Rashid Riaz Waqar, and Shozab Raza have been retained in the ICC Panel of International Umpires.

Ali has replaced Mohammad Anees, who is part of the PCB's six-member Elite Panel of Match Referees. Anees refereed in two ODIs in November 2017 between Papua New Guinea and Scotland in Dubai.



"I want to congratulate Ali Naqvi on his elevation to the ICC Panel of International Match Referees. I have worked very closely with Ali and followed his progression as a match referee, and I think this is well-earned and deserved nomination," said Bilal Qureshi, PCB Manager - Umpires and Referees in an official statement.

"Ali has a sound knowledge about the rules and regulations, while he enjoys tremendous respect in the domestic circuit. As a former international, Ali understands the mindset of professional cricketers better, which, in turn, helps him in his overall player management," he added.

Ali Naqvi, 43, played five Tests for Pakistan in a five-month period from October 1997 to March 1998, scoring 242 runs at just over 30.

Ali began his career with a fine 115 in Rawalpindi against a bowling attack including Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock, Pat Symcox, and Jacques Kallis.

However, he could not convert that start into a successful career as he managed scores of 19, 30 not out, 11, 6, 27, 13, 13, and 8 in his next eight innings. (ANI)

