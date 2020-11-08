Pakistan Cricket Board's BoG meeting to be held on November 9

Lahore [Pakistan], November 8 (ANI): The 59th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be held on Monday at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore.

Pakistan men's national cricket team's performance and an update on the remaining four games of Pakistan Super League 2020 will are some of the matters that will be discussed in the meeting.

"The 59th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board will be held on Monday, 9 November, at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore," the PCB said in an official statement.

PSL 2020 was the first event to be held entirely in Pakistan since its inception in 2016. The fifth edition had commenced in Karachi on February 20 before the coronavirus halted the megaevent on March 17.

The remaining four matches (playoff) of the tournament will now be played in Karachi on November 14, 15, and 17.



Faf du Plessis will represent Peshawar Zalmi as a replacement player for Kieron Pollard, who will be in New Zealand with the West Indies side.

Besides du Plessis, Cameron Delport (Karachi Kings), Dane Vilas, David Wiese (both Lahore Qalandars), Rilee Rossouw, Imran Tahir (both Multan Sultans), and Hardus Viljoen (Peshawar Zalmi) are the other South African players who will be in action in the tournament.

Six England cricketers, led by Alex Hales and James Vince, have also shown their commitment to continue to feature in one of the most attractive and widely followed leagues.

Meanwhile, after clinching the ODI series, Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe in the first T20I on Saturday.

Pakistan are now leading the three-match series by 1-0. The second T20I between both the teams will be played on Sunday, November 8. (ANI)

