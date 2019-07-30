Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali to marry this Indian girl

Gujranwala (Punjab) [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): Pakistan right-arm pacer Hasan Ali is set to tie the knot with Indian girl Shamia Arzoo on August 20.

Member of Pakistan's squad in the recent World Cup, Hasan's nikah ceremony will be held at a Dubai hotel and the rukhsati will take place in 2020, the News International reported.

The 25-year-old Hasan fell in love with Arzoo during the World Cup held in the UK. Arzoo is an engineer and currently works in Dubai.

Hasan will become the fourth Pakistani cricketer to marry an Indian girl after former cricketers Shoaib Malik, Zaheer Abbas, and Mohsin Khan.

Shoaib married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010. The couple was blessed with a baby boy Izhaan Mirza Malik in October last year. (ANI)

