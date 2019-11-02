The second ODI will be played at Gaddafi Stadium on November 4.
Pakistan defeat Bangladesh by 29 runs in first ODI

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 18:59 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Pakistan women's team defeated Bangladesh by 29 runs in the first ODI of two-match series here at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.
Bangladesh struggled right from the beginning in their run-chase and had their three batters back in the pavilion inside the first 10 overs.
Sana Mir made inroads in her first over with the wicket of Murshida Khatun (4) and trapped Sanjida Islam LBW for a duck in the second over.
When debutant Sadia Iqbal scalped Sharmin Akhter's wicket in the penultimate ball of the 10th over, Bangladesh had lost their third wicket with only 41 runs on the board.
Nigar Sultana's half-century instilled hope in Bangladesh's chase. But when she lost her wicket in the 47th over off Mir's bowling, Pakistan had firmly gripped the match as Bangladesh required 40 off 21 balls.
Sultana scored 58 runs off 77 balls and was Bangladesh's top-scorer.
Mir's three for 49 was the best in the innings, while Diana Baig and Sadia Iqbal picked up two wickets each.
Earlier, Pakistan after opting to bat managed to score 215 runs in 48.5 overs, thanks to Nahida Khan's half-century.
The opener scored 68 runs off 97 balls, hitting seven fours, and stitched a crucial 61-run partnership for the third wicket with captain Bismah Maroof (39) over the course of her stay at the crease.
Pakistan got off to a slow start and had only 59 runs on the board when they lost their first wicket - Sidra Amin, who scored 21 runs from 67 balls.
Omaima Sohail and Aliya Riaz crucial runs at the end helped Pakistan to post a defensible total.
Sohail scored 29 runs from 27 balls while Riaz played a knock of 37 runs. Riaz's inning was studded with three fours and a six.
Bangladesh's Jahanara Alam stretched her impressive form into the one-day leg of the tour as she was the highest wicket-taker in the innings with three for 44.
Panna Ghosh and Nahida Akter picked up two wickets each, bowling two and three maidens respectively.
For her exploits with the bat, Nahida bagged the Player of the Match award.
The second ODI will be played at Gaddafi Stadium on November 4.

