Pakistan defeat Bangladesh in second T20I, gain unassailable lead in series

Lahore [Pakistan], Jan 25 (ANI): Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

With this win, the hosts gained a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 137, Pakistan lost Ahsan Ali (0) in the second over of the innings as Shafiul Islam sent him back to the pavilion.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez then retrieved the innings for Pakistan, taking the side over the line by nine wickets and with 20 balls to spare.

Hafeez and Azam remained unbeaten on 67 and 66 respectively.

Earlier, Pakistan displayed a spirited bowling performance to restrict Bangladesh to 136/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Bangladesh got off to a bad start as the side lost its first three wickets with just 41 runs on the board. Mohammad Naim (0), Mahedi Hassan (9), and Liton Das (8) all failed to leave a mark.

Tamim Iqbal and Afif Hossain then put on a 47-run stand to retrieve the innings, but Pakistan managed to maintain a tight hold over the visitors' run-rate.

In the end, Bangladesh just managed 136 runs owing to Iqbal's knock of 65 runs. For Pakistan, Mohammad Hasnain scalped two wickets.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 137/1 (Mohammad Hafeez 67*, Babar Azam 66*, Shafiul Islam 1-27) defeat Bangladesh 136/6 (Tamim Iqbal 65, Afif Hossain 21, Mohammad Hasnain 2-20) by nine wickets. (ANI)

