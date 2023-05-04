Pakistan defeat New Zealand in 3rd ODI to take unassailable 3-0 series lead

Karachi [Pakistan], May 4 (ANI): Pakistan top-order batters and pacers put up a fine performance to defeat New Zealand in the third ODI by 26-runs and took an unassailable 3-0 series lead in the five-match series here at National Stadium.

Chasing a target of 288, New Zealand got off to a fine start as their openers Will Young and Tom Blundell stitched up an 80-run stand. However, Young was run out by Agha Salman after playing a knock of 33 runs in 41 balls. The right-handed batter Daryl Mitchell then came out to bat but the latter could not stand longer on the crease as he was dismissed by Mohammad Wasim Jr in the 23rd over of the game. Blundell brought up his half-century with 53 balls.

Tom Latham then came out to bat. In the 26th over Blundell was run out after scoring 65 runs. Mark Chapman then joined hands with Latham at the crease. It did not take Naseem Shah to produce a good length ball to bowled Chapman for 13.



The 31-year-old Cole McConchie (64 not out) broke New Zealand's record for the quickest half-century in an ODI off 36 balls during a late counterattack but the visitors were bowled out for 261 in 49.1 overs.

Earlier, Pakistan's opening batter Imam-ul-Haq scored 90 off 107 balls and captain Babar Azam played a knock of 54 runs as the hosts posted a total of 287-6 after losing the toss and being asked to bat first.

Babar, who had his eighth fifty-plus scores in the previous 11 ODIs, shot the fast bowler back onto his stumps while attempting an off drive, which allowed Matt Henry to break the century stand. Although Imam exhibited great patience, he also fell when Adam Milne (2-56) struck during his return spell and Pakistan's momentum in the final overs was lost.

Before being bowled by Milne's full toss, Mohammad Rizwan struck 32 off 34 balls. Shadab Khan then made a brief cameo of 21 off 10 balls and delivered the ideal ending by hitting Henry for a six off the very last ball.

Karachi will host the fourth and fifth ODIs on Friday and Sunday as New Zealand wraps up its white-ball tour. (ANI)

