Pakistan domestic cricketer approached by 'suspected bookmaker' during National T20 Cup

Lahore [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): A cricketer, playing in ongoing Pakistan's National T20 Cup has reportedly been approached by a suspected bookmaker, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Thursday.

Following the player's report, the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit carried out its own investigations, before escalating the matter to the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) for further probe.

"I have spoken with the player to compliment and thank him for following the PCB Anti-Corruption Code and reporting the approach to the anti-corruption officer," said PCB Director - Anti-Corruption and Security, Asif Mahmood in an official statement.



"Following the report, the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit carried out its own probe and unearthed some sensitive information, which has been forwarded to the FIA, which has the required expertise, resources, capabilities, and powers to investigate such matters," he added.

"As we cannot jeopardise an ongoing investigation, it will be inappropriate for us to share any specifics of the approach," Mahmood further said.

He said that PCB will keep the International Cricket Council (ICC) "abreast" of the progress in investigations as part of their information-sharing approach. (ANI)

