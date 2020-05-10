Pakistan elite women cricketers to undergo online fitness tests

Lahore [Pakistan], May 10 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has organised online fitness tests for 38 players to encourage the elite women cricketers to maintain desired fitness standards.

The video tests will commence on May 11 and will run till May 20, in which the players will undergo prone hold, bulgarian squats, vertical jumps and push-ups along with Body Mass Index (BMI) calculation. In the backdrop of Ramadan, the tests will be held outside the fasting hours.

The tests will have no financial implications on the centrally contracted cricketers and will be conducted under the supervision of Imran Khalil, who has been assigned the role of an interim fitness trainer.



"The modern-day game requires players to maintain optimum fitness levels at all times. Our aim is to develop a fitness driven culture and inculcate this within the system in order to produce elite athlete," Urooj Mumtaz, chair of the national women's selection committee, said in a statement.

"At this stage, there will be no financial penalties in case a player fails to meet the desired benchmarks. However, being professional cricketers we urge all the players to maintain their fitness levels to make sure that they are ready to go when cricket resumes," she added. (ANI)

