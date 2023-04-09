Pakistan name interim coaching staff for white-ball series against New Zealand

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named Grant Bradburn as the side's head coach, Andrew Puttick and Umar Gul as batting and bowling coaches of the national side for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand, which will start from April 14 onwards.

Babar Azam's men will contest a five-match T20I and five-match ODI series against the Black Caps, starting April 14 in Lahore. The series will witness a host of experienced Pakistan stars return to action, including ace pacer Shaheen Afridi.

The board have also confirmed the appointment of Grant Bradburn as the head coach of the side, in an interim capacity. Abdul Rehman has been named as the assistant head coach, while Andrew Puttick and Umar Gul have been appointed as the batting and bowling coaches respectively.



The appointments are not in a permanent capacity, with the PCB announcing that the board will name the permanent coaches after the series against New Zealand.

The statement read as quoted by ICC, "Bradburn and Puttick have been appointed for the New Zealand series and will arrive in Lahore on April 11. The PCB will confirm the Pakistan team management for the post-New Zealand series following the completion of the relevant recruitment processes, which are presently ongoing."

Pakistan's schedule for white-ball series against New Zealand: 14 April - 1st T20I, Lahore, April 15- 2nd T20I, Lahore, April 17 - 3rd T20I, Lahore, April 20 - 4th T20I, Rawalpindi, April 24 - 5th T20I, Rawalpindi, April 27 - 1st ODI, Rawalpindi, April 29 - 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi, May 3 - 3rd ODI, Karachi, May 5- 4th ODI, Karachi, May 7- 5th ODI, Karachi.

Pakistan's most recent international cricket assignment was a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan from March 24 to March 27. Pakistan was playing the series without senior stars like Babar, Mohammed Rizwan, Shaheen and Haris Rauf and a lot of youngsters were introduced to the side under the captaincy of Shadab Khan. Afghanistan won the series 2-1, clinching their first-ever series win against Pakistan. (ANI)

