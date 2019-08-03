Pakistan Cricket Board logo
Pakistan Cricket Board logo

Pakistan players need to work on their mental strength, says Wasim Khan

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:35 IST

Karachi [Pakistan], Aug 3 : Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Managing Director Wasim Khan on Saturday said that players need to work on their mental strength to remove the 'mercurial' tag as the team chokes at crucial games.
"We need to work on the mental strength of our players right from the age-group cricket. It is not good that the people affiliate terms like 'mercurial' with our side and say that we crumble under pressure," Dawn.com quoted Khan as saying.
Khan said Pakistan is proud cricket nation and needs to get rid of the mercurial tag for that they have to use sports psychologist, same like other sports personnel use around the world.
We are a proud cricket nation and need to get rid of that tag. We need to use a sports psychologist, something which is being done by all the top sportsmen and sportswomen around the world," he added.
Khan emphasised on the development of women cricket in Pakistan and said he is keen to change and enhance the status of women cricketer in the country.
"The way the women cricket had been neglected in the country is a reflection on how women are treated in the society and added that he is keen to change such trends and enhance the status of women cricketers," Khan said.
"We have done things differently now. Earlier, ours was the only women's team that did not travel business class when travelling for more than five hours. They do so now and we have also increased their daily allowances and match fee to bring it to the level of the men's side," he added.
Khan added that board had increased the payment of the women domestic players and now they will get 10,000 Pakistani rupees per match.
"The women playing domestic cricket will now earn 10,000 Pakistani rupees per match. What we have is fighting spirit and resilience. A lot of these women have to go through a lot to be where they are right now," Khan said.

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:41 IST

Tried to back my own skills, says Burns after maiden Test ton

Dubai [UAE], Aug 3 (ANI): England opening batsman Rory Joseph Burns, who scored his maiden Test hundred on Friday, said that despite having a poor form against Ireland, he tried to back his skills.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:45 IST

Pakistan Cricket Board conducts review meeting on national...

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 3 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Cricket Committee on Friday conducted a meeting to review the performance of the national men's cricket team over the past three years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:44 IST

I want to focus on new season: Jurgen Klopp

Leeds [UK], Aug 3 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that he wants to focus on the new season completely and does not want to think much about their Champions League triumph.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:23 IST

Batting in first innings let the team down: Ponting

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 3 (ANI): Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels that it is team's batting performance during the first Ashes Test which has let them down so far.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:45 IST

Brathwaite says Russell really wanted to play and show off skills

Dubai [UAE], Aug 3 (ANI): As West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell decided not to play for the first two T20Is against India, his teammate Carlos Brathwaite said that Andre Russell really wanted to show off his skills.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:09 IST

CONMEBOL bans Messi for three months

Leeds [UK], Aug 3 (ANI): Argentina bigwig Lionel Messi has been handed a three-month ban from international football by CONMEBOL, South America's football governing body, for his comments made during the Copa America.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 09:52 IST

GT20 Canada: Chris Gayle storm hands Vancouver Knights a...

Brampton [Canada], Aug 3 (ANI): Chris Gayle's brilliant knock of 94 runs helped Vancouver Knights secure a six-wicket victory against Edmonton Royals in the ongoing GT20 Canada here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 09:37 IST

First Ashes Test: Burns puts England in dominating position on Day 2

Edgbaston [UK], Aug 3 (ANI): England's Rory Joseph Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test match on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:45 IST

Kohli sets sights on T20 World Cup

Florida [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): After the semi-final exit in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, India skipper Virat Kohli has shifted his focus to the forthcoming T20 World Cup, slated to be played in Australia next year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:39 IST

Adil Rashid withdraws from Yorkshire's Vitality Blast squad due...

Yorkshire [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): England spinner Adil Rashid on Friday withdrew his name from Yorkshire's Vitality Blast due to his shoulder injury.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:35 IST

Stephanie Frappart will be first female referee to officiate...

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 2 (ANI): France's Stephanie Frappart will become the first female referee to officiate a men's UEFA final match between Liverpool and Chelsea, later this month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:17 IST

CPL 2019: Carlos Brathwaite to lead St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Basseterre [Saint Kitts and Nevis], Aug 2 (ANI): West Indies T20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite to lead his side St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Read More
iocl