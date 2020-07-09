Pakistan players' playing kits to feature Shahid Afridi Foundation's logo

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Former cricketer Shahid Afridi has announced that Pakistan cricketers will have a logo of his foundation on their playing kits during their upcoming series against England.

Afridi took to Twitter and wrote, "We're delighted that the @SAFoundationN logo will be featured on the Pakistan playing kits, since we are charity partners to @TheRealPCB. Thanking #WasimKhan & the PCB for their continued support & wishing our boys all the very best with the tour #HopeNotOut."

Pakistan players are currently in the UK, gearing up for a three-match Test series against England. The series will be followed by a three-match T20I series.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced the schedule for series against Pakistan.

ECB had said that the Pakistan squad arrived in the UK on June 28 and they are undergoing a 14-day isolation period at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester before transferring to Derbyshire's The Incora County Ground on July 13 to accelerate their preparation ahead of the first Test, which will include two four-day internal warm-up matches.

Old Trafford will host the first Test of the series, starting August 5. The final two Tests will be played at the Ageas Bowl from August 13 and August 21. The three T20Is will be played at Old Trafford on August 28, August 30 and September 1. (ANI)

