Pakistan Super League postponed due to coronavirus

Karachi [Pakistan], Mar 17 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The board also announced that the tournament will be rescheduled, however, no dates have been provided yet.

The decision comes just hours before the commencement of the first semi-final between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi.

"PSL 2020 postponed, to be rescheduled. More details to follow in due course," official handle of PCB tweeted.



Both the semi-finals of the tournament were slated to be played later today, while the final was to be played on Wednesday.

Last week, the PCB had decided to hold the PSL matches in Karachi behind closed doors. The board had also opted to shorten the tournament by four days.

As of Monday, the total number of cases of coronavirus in Pakistan shot up to 183 with provincial authorities in Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa confirming 115 and 15 new cases of the deadly virus.

This is the single largest increase in novel coronavirus cases in the country as on Monday, The Express Tribune reported.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 have surged past 1,50,000 worldwide while the death toll has crossed 6,500. (ANI)

