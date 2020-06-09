Pakistan team not to have training camp due to COVID-19 concerns

Lahore [Pakistan], June 9 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that it will not hold a training camp for the national men's team prior to their departure for England due to concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus.

"Taking into account the COVID-19 outlook in Pakistan in the coming weeks, the operational and logistical matters as well the observation that keeping players in a safe and secure environment would remain a challenge, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided not to hold a training camp of the national men's team prior to their departure for England," PCB said in a statement.

The body said that it is already in discussions with the England Cricket Board (ECB) to bring forward its early July departure date for England so the Pakistan squad can benefit from the additional practice time there.

"More details around the pre-tour COVID-19 testing of the players and player support personnel, assembling them in Lahore and their training/match schedule will be shared in due course," the statement read.

The PCB said it has reminded the players to not to practice at cricket grounds during this period and that they must observe and adhere to strict social distancing protocols. (ANI)