Pakistan trail by 248 runs after day three against Australia

Adelaide [Australia], Dec 1 (ANI): With Pakistan trailing by 287 runs, Australia decided to enforce the follow-on on day three of the second Test match here on Sunday.

After resuming the day from 96/6, Pakistan managed to end their first innings on 302 with the help of Yasir Shah's ton. Shah played a knock of 113 runs before Pat Cummins got hold of him.

Apart from Shah's innings, it was Babar Azam's 97-run innings which gave Pakistan some hopes in the match.

Australia's Mitchell Starc and Cummins took nine wickets combined to end visitor's first innings. Starc clinched six while Cummins dismissed three.

The hosts, who had declared their first innings at 589/3, had enough runs on the board and decided to enforce the follow on.

However, the second innings was no different for Pakistan as they have already lost three wickets, having just 39 runs on the board.

Josh Hazlewood handed Australia their first wicket as Imam-ul-Haq (0) was given LBW.

In the very next over, Azhar Ali (9) was sent back to the pavilion by Starc. Azam too failed to shine in the second innings as he was caught behind off Hazlewood's delivery.

The day was then called off due to persistent rain. (ANI)

