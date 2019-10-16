Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 16 (ANI): Pakistan U19 will leave for Beijing on Wednesday evening to play friendly cricket matches against the home and Afghanistan U19 squads.
The 12-player squad will be captained by Mohammad Harris Khan while Saim Ayub will be his vice-captain.
Pakistan U19 team will play against China on October 19 and against Afghanistan on October 20.
A combined Afghanistan and Pakistan side will play against China on October 23.
The tour has been arranged by the Chinese government and the purpose of these matches is to strengthen the mutual communication, understanding, and friendship between China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.
Pakistan U19 squad: Mohammad Harris Khan (c), Saim Ayub (vc), Aamir Ali, Abbas Afridi, Fahad Munir, Haseeb Ullah (wk), Jahanzeb Sultan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Sameer Saqib, Shiraz Khan, and Zaman Khan.
Player support personnel: Mohtashim Rashid (coach), Rehan Khalid (physiotherapist), and Fazal Wahab (trainer).
Pakistan squad will return home on October 24. (ANI)
Pakistan U19 to play friendly cricket matches against China
ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:12 IST
