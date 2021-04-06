Pakistan U19 tour of Bangladesh delayed by six days

Lahore [Pakistan], April 6 (ANI): Pakistan under-19 cricket team's tour of Bangladesh has been delayed by six days due to the ongoing COVID-19 induced lockdown in Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed on Tuesday. The Pakistan team will now leave on April 17 instead of April 11 for the series.

"Pakistan U19 cricket team will now tour Bangladesh from April 17 instead of the original April 11 schedule," the PCB said in an official statement.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play a four-day match in Sylhet from April 23, followed by a series of five 50-over matches. The first three 50-over matches will be played in Sylhet, followed by the last two matches in Dhaka.



The PCB also said the final 17-member squad for the tour will be announced shortly. The squad will continue to train in Lahore till their departure.

From April 12, the camp that is presently taking place at the Gaddafi Stadium will be shifted to the National High-Performance Centre.

Last week, spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed said Bangladesh-bound Pakistan U-19 spinners are full of potential and have the talent to do big things for the country in the years ahead.

"The idea is to teach the basics of both red and white-ball cricket and the art of taking wickets. Among this lot, Faisal Akram is hugely promising and has great variations as a left-arm wrist spinner. Arham, Ali, and Aaliyan are also very keen on making full use of this opportunity and my job is to impart the skills I learned as a player and coach in my career," he said.

"With these spinners, our future is bright indeed and it is important that they are groomed and give constant exposure. Spinners need to bowl long spells in nets and in matches. The more they bowl, the better they get," Ahmed added. (ANI)

