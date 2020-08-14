Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first against England in second Test

Southampton [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against England in the second Test of the three-match series here at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

England made two changes to their lineup as the side brought in Zack Crawley and Sam Curran in place of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

The all-rounder Stokes will be missing the second and third Tests due to family commitments.

On the other hand, Pakistan also made one change to their lineup as they brought in Fawad Alam in place of Shadab Khan.

England playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Pakistan playing XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Abbas, Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Last week, Chris Woakes had played a match-winning knock of 84 runs against Pakistan as England chased down 277 in the first Test of the three-match series.

England was at 117/5 at one stage, but from there Woakes and Jos Buttler put on 139 runs for the sixth wicket, and the duo ensured that the hosts register a victory.

The hosts had chased down the target on the fourth day of the first Test by three wickets. Buttler was dismissed after playing a knock of 75, but Woakes went on to remain unbeaten to guide the hosts through.

The ongoing series between both these sides is a part of the World Test Championship. (ANI)

