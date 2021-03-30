Pakistan women emerging camp under supervision of coach David Hemp from April 3

Lahore [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): As many as 27 women cricketers from Pakistan will undergo skills and fitness training in Karachi in the emerging women's camp, which begins on April 3.

Over the course of the 14-day camp, these 27 players will train under the supervision of the coaching staff of the women's national cricket team namely David Hemp, the head coach, Arshad Khan, the bowling coach, and Drikus Saaiman, the strength and condition coach, along with academy coaches Mohsin Kamal and Naveed Anjum.

"This camp serves an opportunity to the national team coaches to observe up and coming cricketers and provide them awareness about the desired skills and fitness levels to thrive at the apex level," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in an official statement.



The camp will be held under a strict bio-secure environment and the players and support staff will be stationed at a local hotel.

In accordance with the PCB's Covid-19 protocols, all those involved in the camp will undergo two tests before their integration into the bio-secure environment. Their first tests will be held at their residence on March 31 and those who return negative tests will undergo second testing on April 3 upon their arrival in Karachi.

Last month, Pakistan women's tour of Zimbabwe was called off following the announcement of flight operations suspension on the Harare-Dubai sector from February 13 to 28.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will become the first men's international cricket side to play in Zimbabwe in the post-Covid-19 era. The Pakistan side will arrive in Harare from Johannesburg on April 17, where the five matches will take place from April 21 till May 11. After the T20Is, Babar Azam's side will play Zimbabwe in two Tests, the first of which will begin on April 29. (ANI)

