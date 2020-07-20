Pakistan's Abid Ali cleared of concussion after warm-up blow

Derby [UK], July 20 (ANI): Pakistan opening batsman Abid Ali has been cleared of concussion after being hit on the helmet while playing in an intra-squad match on the tour of England on Sunday.

"Abid Ali has shown no signs of concussion but has undergone a precautionary CT scan which also has returned normal," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

Abid has now been rested from the remainder of the match. He was hit near the logo of the helmet while fielding at forward short-leg by a Haider Ali flick off Mohammad Abbas.

Pakistan team doctor, Dr Sohail Saleem, said: "Abid is absolutely fine and will be available to resume training on Wednesday following Tuesday's rest day. He underwent a precautionary CT scan which has also returned normal."

Pakistan had last played Test cricket in February this year against Bangladesh.

Pakistan is slated to play three Tests and three T20Is against England in a bio-secure bubble. The first match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester on August 5. (ANI)

