Pakistan's Fawad Alam makes Test comeback after a decade

Southampton [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam on Thursday made a Test return after a decade and eight months as he was included in the playing eleven for the second match against England.

Alam replaced Shadab Khan in the game at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. This is the fourth Test match of his career.

Alam last featured in a Test match against New Zealand at Dunedin for Pakistan back in November 2009. He made his Test debut in July 2009.

The left-handed batter became the 25th cricketer to make a Test return after waiting for at least a decade. He became the second Pakistan cricketer to do so after Younis Ahmed, who played 17 years after his previous Test in 1987.

Pakistan are trailing 1-0 in the three-match series after losing the first game by three-wicket at Old Trafford. This game is crucial for the visitors to keep their hopes alive for a series win.

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali won the toss and elected to bat first

England made two changes to their lineup as they brought in Zack Crawley and Sam Curran in place of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

All-rounder Stokes will be missing the second and third Tests due to family commitments. (ANI)

