Pakistan batter Javeria Khan
Pakistan batter Javeria Khan

Pakistan's Javeria Khan to lead women's Global Development Squad

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 16:07 IST

Dubai [UAE] July 25 (ANI): Pakistan's star batter Javeria Khan has been named to lead a multi-nation Women's Global Development Squad (WGDS) that will play six T20 matches on a tour of England.
The team will play two games each against ECB Super League teams Southern Vipers and Surrey Stars.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the third WGDS squad as part of its continued efforts to provide exposure to players from outside the leading countries and improve the standard of the women's game. The WGDS tour of England is being organised in association with the ECB. The two previous WGDS programmes were held in Australia (November 2018) and England (July 2018).
Scotland boasts the most number of players with leg-spinner Abtaha Maqsood, medium-pace bowler Hannah Rainey and batter Becky Glen picked in the squad. Bangladesh fast bowling all-rounder Jahanara Alam and top-order batter Fargana Hoque and Papua New Guinea wicketkeeper Brenda Tau and all-rounder Ravini Oa have two players each in the team while Germany's left-handed all-rounder Christina Gough, Ireland's leg-spinner Celeste Raack, Dutch top-order bat Denise van Deventer and USA batter Sugetha Chandhrasekar complete the line-up.
These promising players, who have all turned out for their national teams, will get to play the likes of New Zealand star batter Suzie Bates and West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor of Southern Vipers while Surrey Stars boast a line-up including the South Africa trio of Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk and Lizelle Lee.
Javeria feels the players in her team will learn a lot during their packed schedule and is hoping to pass on her knowledge to them.
"I find it a real honour to be selected as the captain of the Women's Global Development Squad. It has always been my desire to experience such opportunities and I am sure this new and exciting opportunity will pave the way for a lot of learning which will help me further improve my game. I aim to pass on my experience to the members of my squad while at the same time I would look at improving my own game in terms of both the mental side and skillset," Javeria said.
"I am looking forward to enjoying and experiencing companionship with players from different nationalities who are gathering for the event. This program will not only acquaint me with their culture but also with their approach towards the game. I would also be keen on sharing my knowledge of the game that I have acquired by representing my country around the world at some of the biggest stages of women's cricket," she added.
The WGDS squad: Javeria Khan (Pakistan, captain), Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque (both Bangladesh), Christina Gough (Germany), Celeste Raack (Ireland), Denise van Deventer (Netherlands), Brenda Tau, Ravini Oa (both PNG), Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Becky Glen (all Scotland), Sugetha Kalyanaraman Chandhrasekar (USA).
Coach: Michael Ndiko (Uganda); Mentor coach: Laura Macleod (England). (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:52 IST

Delhi: Assistant cricket coach arrested for allegedly duping cricketers

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested an assistant coach for allegedly taking bribes from cricketers to get selected into Ranji team. The coach was arrested on the basis of a complaint by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:51 IST

We'll send good contingent for Tokyo Olympics: Rijiju

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): India will send a good contingent for the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled to be held next year, Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Parliament on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:50 IST

Ademola Lookman signs five-year deal with RB Leipzig

Leeds [UK], July 25 (ANI): Ademola Lookman has made a move from Everton to RB Leipzig as he signed a five-year contract with the club on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:34 IST

Dhoni to perform guard duties, patrolling with troops during...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): India wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni will carry out patrolling and guard duties with troops during his 15-day stint with a Territorial Army battalion in the Kashmir Valley starting from July 31.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:45 IST

Despite retaining Ashes, Aussie Elyse Villani feels team still...

Melbourne [Australia], July 25 (ANI): Australia's Elyse Villani feels that her team still has a lot to achieve despite retaining the Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:30 IST

India blind cricket team vanquish Jamaica by 238 runs

Kingston [Jamaica], July 25 (ANI): India blind cricket team registered a massive 238-run victory over Jamaica in the first T20I match to take a lead in a two-match T20I series here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:44 IST

Sarri was my manager, not friend: Jorginho

Leeds [UK], July 25 (ANI): Chelsea's Jorginho said that the club's former manager, Maurizio Sarri, who brought the midfielder to the club, was not his friend but his manager.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:21 IST

Divock Origi says 'gut feeling' made him stay on with Liverpool

Leeds [UK], July 25 (ANI): Liverpool's Divock Origi said it was his 'gut feeling' which made him stay back with the club and turn down a move to Wolves last year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 09:28 IST

England trail Ireland by 122 runs as day one ends

London [UK], July 25 (ANI): The one-off Test match between England and Ireland, on Wednesday, had an unexpected start as the first inning of both the sides came to an end on the very first day of the match being played here at the Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:54 IST

Dickwella, Gunathilaka omitted from SL squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 24 (ANI): Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka failed to find a spot as Sri Lanka named its final 17-man squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, starting July 26.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:58 IST

Jonty Rhodes applies for India men's cricket team fielding coach position

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes has applied for the position of India men's cricket team fielding coach.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:51 IST

Birthday wishes pour in as Pak legend Zaheer Abbas turns 72

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Birthday wishes poured in for Zaheer Abbas as the former Pakistan cricketer turned 72 on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl