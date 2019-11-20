Pakistan's Sana Mir
Pakistan's Sana Mir

Pakistan's Sana Mir takes break from international cricket

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:27 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 20 (ANI): Former Pakistan women's skipper Sana Mir on Wednesday announced that she will be taking a break from international cricket and would not be available for selection for upcoming series against England.
She also announced that she would be using the time to reset her future objectives and targets.
"I have decided to take a break from international cricket and, as such, will not be available for selection for next month's series against England. I will utilise this time to plan and reset my future objectives and targets. My best wishes will remain with the Pakistan national women's team in the series against England and I am sure they'll produce their best cricket," Mir said in an official statement.
Mir has so far played 120 ODIs and 106 T20Is for Pakistan. She has managed to take 151 ODI wickets and 89 scalps in the shortest format of the game.
She also played some useful innings for Pakistan and she has the highest score of 52 in the ODI format.
The 33-year-old had made her ODI debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka while she played her first T20I in 2009 against Ireland at Dublin.
She was last seen in action against Bangladesh earlier this month.
Pakistan will next take on England in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The first ODI will be played on December 9 while the T20I series will commence from December 17. (ANI)

