Pakistan's tour to Netherlands postponed due to COVID-19

Lahore [Pakistan], April 22 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced to indefinitely postpone its July tour to the Netherlands, following the advice from the Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) after the Dutch government banned all events -- sports and cultural -- till September 1 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pakistan national men's cricket team was scheduled to play three one-day internationals in Amstelveen on July 4, 7 and 9.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "It is sad that we have to postpone our July tour to the Netherlands, but in the prevailing circumstances, this is absolutely the right thing to do as human lives are far more precious and valuable than a cricket match or an event."

Pakistan's slated tour to Ireland and England are also likely to be postponed as the pandemic has affected life in both the countries.

"The Pakistan national men's cricket team's tours to Ireland, for two Twenty20 Internationals, and England, for three Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals, are on track at this stage. We are keeping a watching brief and are in contact with our counterparts in Dublin and London, respectively. As is always the case, the PCB will be happy to be guided by the hosts on the upcoming tours but without compromising on the health and safety of its players and team support personnel," Khan said.

Betty Timmer, Chair of KNCB, said: "It is extremely disappointing that we won't be able to host any international cricket in the Netherlands this summer. However, the health and safety of the players, staff and fans is our main priority, and in that light the ban on events by the Dutch government is understandable."

Netherland believes that they will able to welcome fans on grounds in the next summer season.

"We truly hope that by next season the situation is under control again, so we can host the Super League series against England, Ireland and the West Indies as planned. We would love to welcome back all cricket fans on our grounds in the summer of 2021," Timmer said.

Earlier, the Test and ODI series against Bangladesh was postponed due to the coronavirus. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) semifinal and final matches were also postponed and will be rescheduled later. (ANI)

