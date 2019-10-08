Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal
Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal

Pakistan's Umar Akmal creates embarrassing record

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:06 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 8 (ANI): Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has registered an unfortunate record to his name as he now has the most number of first-ball ducks in T20Is.
He achieved this embarrassing feat in the team's second T20I match against Sri Lanka in Lahore.
Akmal is followed by Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan, Pakistan's Shahid Afridi and Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza on the list of most number of first-ball ducks in T20Is.
Dilshan, Afridi and Mortaza have each been dismissed for a first-ball duck five times.
Akmal now also shares the record for bagging the most number of ducks in T20I cricket.
He had surpassed Afridi to script the maximum number of ducks in T20Is.
The 29-year-old last played a match for Pakistan in 2016 against the West Indies in Abu Dhabi.
Akmal has now been dismissed without registering a run in both T20I matches against Sri Lanka.
In the second match of the three-match T20I series, Sri Lanka posted a total of 182/6 in the allotted twenty overs after opting to bat first.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 77 off just 48 balls for the Islanders.
Chasing 183, Pakistan could only score 147 and suffered a 35-run defeat.
Inexperienced Sri Lanka have now won the series 2-0 with one match still to go against Pakistan, who is currently the world number one team in the shortest format of the game. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 10:45 IST

Andy Murray to take part in Australian Open next year

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): UK's tennis player Andy Murray will be making his Grand Slam return at the Australian Open, the organisers confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:52 IST

Gambhir shares picture with daughters, says 'gradually mastering...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday shared a picture with his daughters giving a unique spin to Ashtami Kanjak, saying "I am gradually mastering my pedicure skills".

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:19 IST

Kohli is a bowler's captain, says Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has lauded India skipper Virat Kohli, saying that the 30-year-old is a 'bowler's captain' and thrives in seeing his pacers rattling the opposition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:53 IST

Marcus Stoinis dropped from Australia's T20I squad for series...

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 8 (ANI): All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been dropped from Australia's 14-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan as Cricket Australia announced the team on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:28 IST

'The Rock' responds to Randy Orton's Wrestlemania challenge

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has finally responded to Randy Orton's Wrestlemania challenge.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 07:44 IST

Hugo Lloris to be sidelined for rest of the year after injury

London [UK], Oct 8 (ANI): Confirming goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' injury, England's football club Tottenham Hotspur said that the player will be sidelined for the rest of the year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:10 IST

Second T20I: Sri Lanka defeats Pakistan by 35 runs, seal...

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 7 (ANI): Sri Lanka registered a 35-run victory over Pakistan in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:53 IST

Saina Nehwal reaches out to MEA for visa help

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Monday made an 'urgent request' to the Ministry of External Affairs to help her participate in the upcoming Denmark tour by sorting out her visa issue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:21 IST

Manvir Singh confident ahead of World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian footballer Manvir Singh has expressed confidence ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Bangladesh, saying that he cannot wait to win it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:04 IST

Manju Rani reaches quarterfinals of AIBA Women's World Championships

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian boxer Manju Rani defeated Venezuela's Tayonis Rojas to advance to the quarterfinals of the ongoing AIBA Women's World Championships 2019 here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:42 IST

Decision on Commonwealth Games 2020 to be taken in meeting of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) general secretary Rajeev Mehta has said the decision on Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2020 can only be taken in the Executive Committee (EC) or General House meeting of the IOA.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:02 IST

ICC Test Player Ranking: Rohit Sharma reaches career-best after...

Dubai [UAE], Oct 7 (ANI): After performing brilliantly in the first Test against South Africa, India batsman Rohit Sharma on Monday reached a career-best 17th position in the ICC Test Player Ranking.

Read More
iocl